Narendra Bhide's Demise: Sonali Kulkarni, Kailash Kher & others offer condolence

Ace music composer Narendra Bhide passed away on December 10 in Pune. The 47-year-old musician, who had composed music for several Marathi films, died of a heart attack, his family members said. Several artists from the fraternity like actress Sonali Kulkarni, Subodh Bhave, Kailash Kher paid their tribute on social media.

Stars pay tribute to composer Narendra Bhide

Sonali Kulkarni shared a note, along with few pictures with the late music composer, mourning his loss. She wrote the note in Marathi while expressing grief over his demise and remembering his iconic work. Actor Subodh Bhave penned a long note, in Narendra Bhide's remembrance.

Read: Narendra Bhide's Death: Noted Composer Passes Away At 47; Prasad Oak & Others Mourn Loss

Read: On Sonali Kulkarni Birthday, Here's A List Of Must Watch Marathi Films Of The Actor

Singer-actor Aarya Ambekar shared Narendra Bhide's pictures and wrote alongside, "The music industry lost a real gem today. A gem of a person..always so cheerful and witty .a brilliant composer and arranger..a sensitive writer.. a connoisseur of music and a prolific, genius par excellence, Narendra kaka...I consider myself truly blessed that from my 1st ever recorded song which I recorded at age 6, till the Ghazals projects we recorded last year...I got to sing sooo many songs under your music direction..every song, be it a Bhoopali, a Baalgeet, a jazzy song, a light romantic melody, a contemporary rhythmic song, Ghazal..was so spectacularly composed and arranged by him...He would so effortlessly handle different genres, one wouldn't believe they were composed and arranged by the same person... A scholar himself, he had such a vast knowledge about so many topics, he would talk with you on any subject ranging from Indian classical to western music to politics and what not! Never thought "Shraddhanjali" would be the word I'll ever have use for him..Bhavapoorna Shraddhanjali Narendra kaka.”

Singer Kailash Kher shared a picture with the late composer on Twitter and offered his condolence. The singer wrote that his demise his a huge loss to the music industry which can never be compensated. Narendra Bhide had composed music for popular Marathi films such as Harishchandrachi Factory, Mulshi Pattern, Deool Band, Pushpak Vimaan, and several other films. Fondly known as Babdya by his family and friends in the industry, Bhide was a disciple of Ustad Mohammad Hussain Khan Saheb and Chhota Gandharva, among others.

Bhide was an engineer by education and a music composer by passion. Bhide composed music for a myriad of films throughout the course of his career. The list of the late Narendra Bhide's movies include films like A Paying Ghost (2015) to films like Deool Band (2015), Bioscope (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory, Sane Guruji, and Sarivar Sari. The musician's work was loved by people of all age groups. During his professional life, Narendra Bhide also wore the hat of an actor, as he performed tor the cameras on the sets of Mulshi Pattern.

Read: Composer Duo Javed-Mohsin back With The Exciting Album Of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Read: Composer Justin Prabhakaran To Work On Prabhas And Pooja Starrer 'Radhe Shyam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.