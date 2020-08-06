Nayanthara Is Winning The Internet With Her Adorable Gesture Of Greeting An Old Fan; Watch

Nayanthara, last seen in A. R. Murugadoss' Darbar, is often addressed as the Lady Superstar of Kollywood. Recently, an old video of Nayanthara was re-shared on the internet, which went viral within hours. In the video, Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Sivan, who visited a temple, are interrupted by an old lady, who seems to be an ardent fan of the actor. Although terrified and shocked initially, Nayanthara holds her composture and greets her fan with love and humility.

Nayanthara's behaviour has won the hearts of social media users, who are praising the actor. The 90-second video posted online last year has managed to get more than a million views and thousands of likes. Here's the video followed by fan reactions:

Also Read | Rachita Ram Roped In For The Kannada Remake Of Nayanthara's 'Kolamaavu Kokila'?

Also Read | Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Get Married Only After Visiting A Special Temple?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who have been in a serious relationship for years now, are reportedly planning to tie the knot soon. The couple is planning to get married amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a private ceremony with family and friends. However, neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh Shivan has confirmed the news of their marriage.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Starrer 'Annaatthe' Producers Refute False Rumours Of Movie Getting Shelved

What's next for Nayanthara?

Nayanthara will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, will reportedly narrate the rib-tickling tale of love and friendship. The forthcoming movie marks Nayanthara, Vijay Sethuapthi, and Vignesh Shivan's reunion after the success of their gangster-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhan (2015). The makers of the upcoming film released the title poster of the film a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Career Graph From 'Ye Maaya Chesave' To 'Jaanu'; Read

The shooting of the movie will reportedly begin after the COVID-19 subsides. Besides the upcoming flick, Nayanthara also has Molond Rau's Netrikkan and Siva's Annaatthe, which will bring back Rajnikanth and Nayanthara to screen after Darbar. Meanwhile, the movie also features National-Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.