Vignesh Shivan Wishes Girlfriend Nayanthara With A Simple And Heartfelt Post; See Pics

Director Vignesh Shivan recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures to wish the love of his life, Nayanthara. In the pictures posted from Santa Monica State Beach Pier, the stunning actor is seen posing at a gorgeous sunset point while donning a chic avatar. In the caption, Vignesh has called Nayanthara ‘Thangamey’ while wishing her a heartfelt birthday. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments for the couple and birthday wishes for the celebrated actor.

Vignesh Shivan’s birthday wishes

South Indian superstar Nayanthara has been celebrating her 36th birthday on November 18, 2020, and wishes are pouring in for the actor. Director Vignesh Shivan was one of the many people who took to Instagram to wish the actor on her special day. He posted a few pictures of his lady love while keeping the birthday wish simple and heartfelt.

In the pictures posted, Nayanthara can be seen enjoying the view at a sunset point at Santa Monica State Beach in California. In the photographs, the actor is seen dressed in a simple white shirt which has been paired with a floral pencil skirt, giving the outfit a floral and chic touch. She has also added a pair of white sneakers to the look, turning up the style quotient of the attire. Her makeup has been kept light while her hair is tied up in a high pony. Nayanthara seems to be soaking the vibe in, as the view is stunning, with numerous colours in the sky.

In the caption for the post, Vignesh Shivan has expressed his thoughts wholeheartedly while wishing his girlfriend with sweet words. He has called her ‘Thangamey’ and has also put up a bunch of emoticons in order to express himself. Have a look at the post on Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, quite a few people have wished Nayanthara a happy birthday with a lot of affection. They have also mentioned how much they adore the couple and the sweet bond they share with each other. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

