Neha Shitole Wishes Husband Nachiket Purnapatre Good Luck For Upcoming Web-series

The Indian reality television show, Bigg Boss, has proved to be a “claim to fame” for many television celebrities. One of the most popular and talked about contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 was Neha Shitole. Having gained huge fame from the Bigg Boss Marathi house, the actor is now an internet sensation, having thousands of followers. The actor recently wished her husband, Nachiket Purnapatre "all the luck" for his new thriller audio web-series, on her social media. Read further ahead.

Bigg Boss Marathi’s Neha Shitole wishes husband a good luck

Neha Shitole was known for playing the character of Mrs Katekar in the popular web-series, Sacred Games. After showing her bold and true personality in the Indian reality television show, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 star has been successful in setting an even more steady foot into the industry and in the hearts of the audience. While on the show, Neha was often spotted mentioning her husband, Nachiket Purnapatre, who himself is a known personality in the Marathi acting industry.

Recently, Neha Shitole took to her official Instagram handle to share a post wishing husband Nachiket Purnapatre all the very best for his new and upcoming thriller web-series. She posted the poster of the web-series and attached it with a great caption. Proud wife, Neha Shitole’s caption read, “"विनाशकाले" a new spine chilling series by @storytel.marathi Amazingly written by @niranjan_selfmed and even more interestingly presented by my bwoy... @nachiketneha @nachiketsocial Please do listen only on @Storytel app... Post lockdown #workmodeon”.

On the work front, Neha Shitole was last seen on the television screen in Bigg Boss Marathi 2. The actor stood as a runner-up for the game and Shiv Thakre became the winner. But, Neha Shitole sure won the hearts of the people as the actor’s popularity and fame reached sky heights after her stint in the reality show. Also, her character of Mrs Katekar in the very popular, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer web-series, Sacred Games, marked another highlight of her career. Neha Shitole has also played different characters in many television series like Ekach Hya Janmi Janu, Fu Bai Fu, and Tu Tithe Me, over the years.

