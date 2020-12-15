Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV Wedding Pictures Flood The Internet; 'adorable' Say Fans

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV have become the talk of the town because of their exquisite wedding. Recently, Niharika shared a glimpse of her big day with her fans. These pictures took the internet by storm leaving her ardent fans in awe of the couple. They were quick to reply and flooded the post with several comments and reactions. Have a look below.

Niharika Konidela's wedding photos leave fans in awe

The actor took to Instagram to share a series of three pictures of her wedding day. In the first picture, Chaitanya JV was all smiles as Niharika was conducting a wedding ritual. She wrote a quirky caption that read, "I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh just like this. (Even if it means I have to hit you) there’s no going back now. Hi chay." In the second picture, Niharika and Chaitanya posed as they looked into each other's eyes. Chaitanya was seen warmly embracing his bride.

The third picture is a quirky moment from Niharika Konidela's wedding. Niharika posed while holding the ring indicating that she won the challenge. On the other hand, the entire family was hooting and smiling at her victory. She quipped, "Let’s just say I made my fam proud". Niharika donned a gold saree with heavy embroidery and statement jewellery. While Chaitanya sported a bronze and gold sherwani. Take a look at Niharika Konidela's wedding photos below:

The actor's ardent fans couldn't contain their excitement. They flooded the post with several comments and reactions. Some of the fans reacted, "Yes off course u made it akka", "That's sooooo cute", "You look gorgeous and all your pictures shows your happiness. May this happiness stay with u forever". Another fan wrote, "I cant take my eyes off this pic is killing me today" while another penned, "Finally this word fulfils". Rest of the fans wished the couple a happy married life, they wrote, "Made for each other... My hearty congratulations....", "Enjoy every moment", "Keep together till the end of life, God bless you both", "Best wishes on this wonderful journey as you build your new lives together". Take a look at some of the fans' comments and reactions.

Fans' comments and reactions

