Niharika Konidela's Wedding: Here's Taking A Sneak-peek Into '#NisChay' Wedding Ceremony

Naga Babu's daughter and actor-producer Niharika Konidela finally tied the knot with Chaitanya JV in a grand wedding in Udaipur yesterday, i.e. December 9, 2020. After flying to Udaipur, Rajasthan with family on Monday for the pre-wedding festivities including the Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, the couple finally took their wedding vows in a traditional South Indian wedding at Umaid Bhavan Palace. Soon after the much-talked-about wedding took place, several pictures and videos from the ceremony started doing rounds on social media. Thus, here's taking a sneak-peek into the 'NisChay wedding' for all the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures and videos to surface online.

Also Read | Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV Are Now Married; Here Are FIRST PHOTOS From The Wedding

Inside Niharika Konidela's wedding with Chaitanya JV

One of the much-awaited weddings of 2020, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are finally man and wife as they took their wedding vows yesterday evening. Ahead of their star-studded wedding, pictures and videos from multiple ceremonies including the Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi were quick to go viral across social media platforms. The grand wedding held in Udaipur, Rajasthan was attended by Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Kalyaan Dhev, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and their families to name a few.

Also Read | Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV Tie Knot; Naga Babu Pens Moving Note For Daughter

On Wednesday night, their wedding ceremony was held in Udaipur's Umaid Bhavan Palace with the attendance of close family and friends. For their D-Day, Niharika donned a golden saree and accessorised it with opulent golden and emerald jewellery while her hubby Chaitanya complemented her outfit with a golden and brown sherwani which he accessorised with a pearl neckpiece.

Take a look:

Yesterday, bride Niharika Konidela and groom Chaitanya JV tied the knot at 7:15 in the evening. Following the '#NisChay' wedding was a grand reception for all the guests to greet and congratulate the couple on their big day. Out of the many celebrities who attended the wedding, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun was among the first to share a photograph of his entire family with Niharika Konidela's husband and her to congratulate them.

Check out Allu Arjun, Allu Bobby, Allu Sirish and family's photograph with the newlyweds below:

Also Read | Niharika Konidela Shines In Yellow For Her Haldi Ceremony; See Pictures

Take a look at some more Niharika's wedding photos below:

Also Read | Niharika Konidela's Wedding: Naga Babu Gives A Sneak-peek Into '#NisChay' Haldi Ceremony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.