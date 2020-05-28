NTR Fans Celebrate His 97th Birth Anniversary; 'Legendary NTR Jayanthi' Trends On Twitter

Legendary filmmaker and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is fondly known as NTR among his fans. He is considered to be one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. He was also elected as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms between 1983 and 1995. On the occasion of his 97th birth anniversary, fans have started a trend of 'Legendary NTR Jayanthi' on social media to mark the occasion.

'Legendary NTR Jayanthi' trends on social media

One fan wrote of Twitter, “He taken TFI into next Level not only as an actor but as a peoples Leader, Served As a C.M of A.P 3 times. He is the pride of Telugu Film Industry. It is the responsibility of every person belongs to TFI to give grate Tribute to Legendary. #JoharNTR #LegendaryNTRJayanthi”.

Another user wrote praising the achievements of NTR, “Yes there are many great leaders. But remember, if you could proudly say that you are from AP and your mother tongue is Telugu, it is because of this legendary person who brought that recognition. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi”.

Yes there are many great leaders. But remember, if you could proudly say that you are from AP and your mother tongue is Telugu, it is because of this legendary person who brought that recognition ❤️#LegendaryNTRJayanthi #TDPMahanadu2020 pic.twitter.com/zC68lcDDNM — NEERAJ (@NEERAJ38776872) May 28, 2020

A fan also reminisced how they have been hearing about NTR from generations. The fan even pointed out that admiring such a legend is “hereditary”. The fan wrote, “Our whole generation grew up listening to the legends of you from parents. Admiring you is hereditary. Love you the most Anna Garu. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi”.

Another fan wrote on social media to showcase his love for NTR, “Many more happy returns of the day anna garu to every generation. HIS REVOLUTIONARY SUMMONS TO ALL CLASSES OF PEOPLE TRANSFORMED THE MODERN SOCIETY AND STILL SHAPES MILLIONS OF LIVES TODAY. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi”.

Remembering the greatness of NTR, one fan also wrote, “Remembering The Legend, Who Inspired Millions With His Unmatchable Acting, Irreplaceable Leadership towards Society Development & The Pride of Telugu People, Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu on his Birth Anniversary. NTR. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi”.

NTR is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. He is also the recipient of three National Film Awards and even Rashtrapati Awards. He gained huge popularity in the 1950s for his portrayal of Hindu mythology characters on screen. Several polls have even named NTR as one of the ‘Greatest Indian Actors of All Time”. NTR also founded the Telugu Desam Party and served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms. He is also the grandfather of Telugu superstar Jr NTR.

