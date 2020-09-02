As Pawan Kalyan Celebrates His 49th Birthday, Read All About His Career And Personal Life

Actor Pawan Kalyan is celebrating is his 49th birthday today. The actor is famous for his versatile and stylish roles and has had an interesting career transitioning from acting to politics. So to commemorate the actor on his special day, let's take a closer look at Pawan Kalyan's life and his career in the article below:

Pawan Kalyan early life and childhood

Pawan Kalyan was born on September 2, 1971, in Bapatla, Andra Pradesh. His parents were Konidela Venkat Rao and Anjana Devi. Owing to his interest in martial arts, the actor took rigorous training in the field and currently holds a black belt. He also took up the name 'Pawan' after taking part in many martial arts events.

Pawan Kalyan's family

Pawan Kalyan's siblings and uncles are all famous actors. Pawan is the younger brother to Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. Chiranjeevi is a famous actor and Nagendra Babu is also a very well known actor and producer in the Telugu film industry. Pawan's uncles are also famous actors in the South, namely Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Varun Tej.

Pawan Kalyan has been married three times. His first wife was Nandini, with whom he was married from 1997 to 2007. After that, he got married to Renu Desai, who was a former model and actor. With Renu, Pawan was married from 2009 to 2012. He also has a son named Akira Nandan and a daughter whose name is Aadya Nandan with Renu.

After Renu Desai, Pawan married Anna Lezhneva in 2013. Anna Lezhneva is a Russian model and actor and the couple has a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Pawan Kalyan's movies

Pawan Kalyan has had a very fruitful career when it comes to acting. He has been seen in more than 100 Telugu films and is a superstar. His first film was Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996, which was directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana. The film did very well at the box office and many fans commended the actor for his martial arts performance.

His next film was Gokulamlo Seeta in 1997 which was directed by Muthyala Subbaiah. The film was a Tamil remake and gained the actor much fame. After this, he was seen in many commercially successful films like Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa and Gabbar Singh, to name a few. He also received many awards for his exceptional work.

Pawan Kalyan's most recent film was Agnyaathavaasi, which didn't fare well with the critics but was loved by the audiences. This is considered to be his final film after which he ventured into politics.

Pawan Kalyan's political career

Pawan Kalyan kick-started his political career in 2008. Back then, he was the president of Yuvarajyam with the Praja Rajyam Party, started by his brother Chiranjeevi. On March 14, 2014, he created a party named Jana Sena and also met with Narendra Modi to discuss issues related to his state.

In many public meetings, Pawan Kalyan made it clear that his party's agenda was to help areas that affected poor people, farmworkers, farmers and the youth and to put in systems that helped empower them. Lastly, in January 2020, he announced an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party.

