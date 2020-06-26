On Suresh Gopi's Birthday, Here Is A Look Back At Some Of His Best Films

Actor Suresh Gopi has an extensive body of work in the Malayalam film industry. The actor has been in the industry since 1986 and some of his famous dialogues like 'Just Remember That' still reportedly resonate with the audience. Suresh Gopi was known to play a cop in his earlier films which became a staple brand image for the actor. But, he did not refrain from experimenting with his roles in Malayalam films. The actor celebrates his 62nd birthday today i.e on June 26, 2020. Here is a look back at some of his best films over the years.

Also read: Not just Aashiq Abu, three more filmmakers to make Malayalam film on Kunjahammed Haji

Varane Avashyamund

This is one of the most recent films that Suresh Gopi has featured in. Varane Avashyamund released in February 2020 and marks the return of Suresh Gopi after a break from movies for five years. Debutant director Anoop Sathyan helmed the film and it also featured stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Shobana in the film. Suresh Gopis delivers an enthralling performance as Major Unnikrishnan in Varane Avashyamund.

Still from Varane Avashyamund

Also read: Khalid Rahman of 'Unda' fame starts filming his third Malayalam movie in Kochi

Commissioner

This 1994 released film gave Suresh Gopi an out-and-out messy star image. The film contained a number of punchy dialogues and action sequences. The film revolved around commissioner Bharath Chandran, played by Suresh Gopi, a fierce and honest police officer who is actively working to bring down corrupt politicians. The film emerged as a box-office blockbuster and also had a sequel made later. Check out one of the best scenes from the film below:

Also read: KFPA criticises new Malayalam films shooting, Aashiq Abu and Lijo Jose Pellissery react

Kaliyattam

The 1997 film Kaliyattam featured Suresh Gopi in an intense role which allowed him to break away from the commercial star persona and showcase his serious acting talent. He became one of the only few actors who showcased their acting prowess in both commercial and indie cinema. The film was an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. Actor Suresh Gopi essays the role of Kannan, a performer who later kills his lady love Thamara after suspecting that she is cheating on him. The scenes of him killing his significant other featured him showcasing impeccable acting skills which were loved immensely by both audience and critics alike. Check out songs from Kaliyattam (1997) below:

Also read: Neeraj Madhav describes the challenges of being an outsider in the Malayalam film industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.