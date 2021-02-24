Parole Movie Review: Action-packed Entertainer That Fails To Engage The Audience

2018 Malayalam language drama Parole is a Sharrath Sandith debut directorial. It is produced by Antony D’Cruz and stars Mammootty, Miya, Ineya, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prabhakar and VK Prakash in prominent roles. The movie received a lukewarm response at the box office. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Read on to know the Parole movie's review.

Parole movie review

The movie opens with Mammootty's character Alex been introduced as a prisoner. Unlike other inmates, he is actually liked by the jailors and his fellow prisoners as well. The first half of the movie only highlights only the positives of Alex and how is an ideal inmate who is always helpful and has not one egoist bone in his body. Slowly, the movie goes on to shed light on his family life and takes the viewers into a flashback where he is happily living with his wife and son.

His wife has epilepsy, and it is touching to see how he takes care of her. But one day in a fit of rage, he slaps his wife which causes her to have a fit and she passes away. Alex is arrested on the charges of murder. He files for parole to meet his son but learns that he has joined the gang of a local gangster. He fights to save his son from the claws of the gangster. But as one would expect that Alex walks away as a free man, in the end, this does not happen. He tries to prove his innocence but fails and goes back to prison for a crime he did not commit.

What works in the film?

Mammootty's screen presence is terrific and he successfully tries to evoke sympathy for his character. His action-packed scenes are worthwhile to watch as he beats the goons to a pulp. He also tries to rebuild his broken relationship with his son.

What doesn't work in the film?

The movie moves in and out of Alex's family life and the prisoner's life. This causes the narrative to fragment and it is easy to lose the link of the plot. The plot also does appear to be convincing enough. There are several hit and miss moments that make the movie entertaining but half-baked.

Rating- 2.5/5

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer

