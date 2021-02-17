'Parris Jeyaraj' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In The Movie

The plot of the movie revolves around Parris Jeyaraj (Santhanam) who falls in love with Divya (Anaika Soti). The couple is all set to get married after Parris' several failed attempts at love. Right before their about to tie the knot, both their fathers reveal a shocking truth. The Tamil comedy Parris Jayaraj, released on February 12, 2021.

Also Read | Santhanam's 'Parris Jeyaraj' Release Date Out: See When The Comedy Drama Will Hit Theatres

Parris Jeyaraj Cast:

Santhanam as Parris Jeyaraj

Also Read | Santhanam's Birthday: Makers Release The First Look Poster Of 'Sabhaapathy'

Parris Jeyaraj movie's cast has Santhanam as the main lead Parris, who is a YouTuber and a renowned Gaana singer among youngsters. Parris has had several failed relationships and resorts to alcohol at every failed attempt. He is energetic, funny, and loveable.

Anaika Soti as Divya

Anaika plays Parris Jeyaraj's love interest, Divya, in the movie. Divya is a college student who is heartbroken by her previous relationship when she meets Jeyaraj. She invites Parris to perform at her college and eventually falls in love with him.

Also Read | On Santhanam's Birthday, Check Out The List Of Popular Movies Featuring The Comic Star

Prudhvi Raj as Prakash Raj

The cast of Parris Jeyaraj also includes Prudhvi Raj as Parris Jeyaraj's father, Prakash Raj. Prudhvi Raj's role appears confused, nervous, and introverted, the total opposite of his son, who is outgoing and extroverted. In the movie, Prakash Raj becomes an obstacle to his son's marriage because of an important detail that gets left out.

The cast of Parris Jeyaraj also includes Sastika Rajendran and Motta Rajendran. It is written and directed by Johnson K. The music for the movie has been composed by Music Director Santhosh Narayanan.

Also Read | Arya's Birthday: Vishnu Vishal, Santhanam And Others Pour In Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.