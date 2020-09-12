Paul Walker Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Fast & Furious' Actor

Actor Paul Walker rose to prominence with his performance in the iconic franchise, Fast & Furious. The actor gained widespread recognition with his stellar performance in The Young and the Restless and She's All That before garnering international popularity with The Fast and the Furious franchise. The actor began his career as a toddler by appearing in several commercials. He then starred in several television soap operas like Charles in Charge, Throb and I’m Telling. On the occasion of Paul Walker’s birth anniversary, here is a quiz based on his acting career.

Paul Walker quiz

1. Which among these is the first teen anthology featuring Paul Walker?

CBS Schoolbreak Special

Throb

Highway to Heaven

Charles in Charge

2. Which was the first sitcom that featured Paul Walker in the lead role?

Charles in Charge

What a Dummy

Throb

I’m Telling

3. Which soap opera featured Paul Walker alongside Heather Tom?

Tammy and the T-Rex

The Young and the Restless

Throb

I’m Telling

4. What was the debut film of Paul Walker?

Pleasantville

Varsity Blues

Monster in the Closet

The Skulls

5. Which was the first film of the Fast and Furious franchise featuring Paul Walker?

The Fast and The Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

The Turbo Charged

6. What is the character name of Paul Walker in the Fast & Furious?

Brian Christophe

Brian Conner

Brian Furious

Brian O’ Conner

7. Which movie featured Paul Walker alongside Anna Friel?

The Fast & Furious

The Lazarus Project

The Timeline

Hours

8. Which Fast and Furious movie does not feature Paul Walker?

The Fast and Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

The Fate of the Furious

9. Which movie featured Paul Walker alongside Chris Brown?

Hours

Brick Mansion

Takers

Hitman: Agent 47

10. Which Fast and Furious movie was in making during Paul Walker’s death?

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

F9

Paul Walker quiz - answers

CBS Schoolbreak Special

Throb

The Young and The Restless

Monster in The Closet

The Fast & The Furious

Brian O’Conner

The Timeline

The Fate of the Furious

Takers

Furious 7

