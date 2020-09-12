Paul Walker Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Fast & Furious' Actor

Actor Paul Walker rose to prominence with his performance in the iconic franchise, Fast & Furious. The actor gained widespread recognition with his stellar performance in The Young and the Restless and She's All That before garnering international popularity with The Fast and the Furious franchise. The actor began his career as a toddler by appearing in several commercials. He then starred in several television soap operas like Charles in Charge, Throb and I’m Telling. On the occasion of Paul Walker’s birth anniversary, here is a quiz based on his acting career.
Paul Walker quiz
1. Which among these is the first teen anthology featuring Paul Walker?
- CBS Schoolbreak Special
- Throb
- Highway to Heaven
- Charles in Charge
2. Which was the first sitcom that featured Paul Walker in the lead role?
- Charles in Charge
- What a Dummy
- Throb
- I’m Telling
3. Which soap opera featured Paul Walker alongside Heather Tom?
- Tammy and the T-Rex
- The Young and the Restless
- Throb
- I’m Telling
4. What was the debut film of Paul Walker?
- Pleasantville
- Varsity Blues
- Monster in the Closet
- The Skulls
5. Which was the first film of the Fast and Furious franchise featuring Paul Walker?
- The Fast and The Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Fast & Furious
- The Turbo Charged
6. What is the character name of Paul Walker in the Fast & Furious?
- Brian Christophe
- Brian Conner
- Brian Furious
- Brian O’ Conner
7. Which movie featured Paul Walker alongside Anna Friel?
- The Fast & Furious
- The Lazarus Project
- The Timeline
- Hours
Also Read| 'Fast & Furious 9's' Michelle Rodriguez just confirmed this major spoiler about the film?
8. Which Fast and Furious movie does not feature Paul Walker?
- The Fast and Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Fast & Furious
- The Fate of the Furious
Also Read| Paul Walker's daughter Meadow says 'Family Forever' as she poses with Vin Diesel's kids
9. Which movie featured Paul Walker alongside Chris Brown?
- Hours
- Brick Mansion
- Takers
- Hitman: Agent 47
10. Which Fast and Furious movie was in making during Paul Walker’s death?
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- F9
Also Read| Dil Bechara: Fans draw parallels between Sushant & Paul Walker; express love via memes
Paul Walker quiz - answers
- CBS Schoolbreak Special
- Throb
- The Young and The Restless
- Monster in The Closet
- The Fast & The Furious
- Brian O’Conner
- The Timeline
- The Fate of the Furious
- Takers
- Furious 7
Also Read| Did you know Paul Walker was once hesitant to return to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.