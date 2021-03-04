Pawan Kalyan's New Song 'Sathyameva Jayathe' From 'Vakeel Saab' Raging On Social Media

Vakeel Saab's newly released Sathyameva Jayathe song is trending on Youtube and has managed to achieve impressive feats after only a day of being released. The upcoming Telugu legal-drama Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan and Anjali and directed by Venu Sriram is a remake of the Hindi film, Pink. The patriotic number with an upbeat tune from Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie has touched the hearts of many Indians as praises and compliments came pouring in on social media for the song.

Vakeel Saab's song: Sathyameva Jayathe Reactions

The lyrical video of the Sathyameva Jayathe song was released on Youtube while snippets of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie, Vakeel Saab played in the video. The music was given by S. Thaman while the Shankar Mahadevan and Prudhvi Chandra sung the song passionately. Ramjogayya Sastry, who wrote the lyrics of the song received several praises from the fans for his beautiful writing.

Fans' reaction to Vakeel Saab's song

Hi @MusicThaman sir



What an outstanding song with such sssuperb vocals by @Shankar_Live sir Tried a piano lead instrumental on this metal based song and hopefully captured the melody properly. #SatyamevaJayathe is on repeat in my Playlist https://t.co/mBW7fk9Nqq — Rishi Kumar (@MusicianRishi) March 4, 2021

Andaru #JioSaavn Open Chesi #SatyamevaJayathe song ki Caller tune Request Pettandi 👍@JioSaavn we want #SathyamevaJayathe as Jio Tune 🙏#VakeelSaab — Hema sundar Janasena #VoteForGlass (@HemasundarJanas) March 4, 2021

Soon after the release of the song, social media site Twitter was flooded with praises and appreciation for the music. Many fans congratulated the team of the movie and the artists who worked behind the song. Some fans tweeted about how much they liked the song while one fan tweeted about how he wish Sathyameva Jayathe was his phone's caller tune.

Many fans showed appreciation towards the artist as one user tweeted thanks to Ramjogayya Sastry for writing lyrics apt for the movie. Some fans tweeted about how they cannot stop listening to the song since its release. One Twitter user wrote in her tweet praising the singer for his 'outstanding vocals' and that she tried to play a rendition of her own. Fans shared posters and stills from the movie as they patiently wait for the release of the movie.

Vakeel Saab release date announced

Film Critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to officially announce the release date of Vakeel Saab, which is set for 9th April 2021. The highly anticipated movie will star Pawan Kalyan and Anjali along with Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. The release of their new song Sathyameva Jayathe has fueled the anticipation of the fans as is evident from social media.

