Pearl V Puri And Nikki Sharma's BTS Pictures From Brahmarakshas 2 Sets Revealed

Brahmarakshas 2 is one of the latest new shows on Zee TV. Fans are embracing the storyline it for its supernatural theme and its lead pair – Nikki Sharma and Pearl V Puri. Brahmarakshas 2 revolves around a girl named Kalindi and a monster, the titular Brahmarakshas. Kalindi seems to be a normal girl but apparently is the only one with the powers to kill Brahmarakshas. Angad, played by Pearl V Puri is her childhood friend, and now, her lover. Actress Nikki Sharma recently took to Instagram to share Behind the Scenes moments of the Brahmarakshas 2 cast and crew in full working mode on the series. Take a look!

BTS Pictures from Brahmarakshas 2

Actress Nikki Sharma recently shared some BTS photos from the sets of Brahmarakshas 2. In recent episodes, the plot is about Angad (Pearl V Puri) who has unknowingly saved Kalindi (Nikki) from the Brahmarakshas. Now that a love story is blossoming between the two, Angad and Kalindi also know the truth about each other. Here are some more behind the scenes featuring Pearl and Nikki. In one of her posts, Nikki is seen adorning a beautiful lehenga as she swirls it around in a slo-mo.

This is maybe a post-pack-up shot but Nikki looks stunning in her casual avatars. In another post, Nikki's character is seen bound to a chair surrounding with red lights and an extra drenching her with milk from atop. Take a look here!

Nikki shared another BTS post with her co-star and on-screen lover Pearl V Puri. The pictures are in grey-scale and they both look adorable together. Here's another look of the two stars cosying up on the sets of Brahmarakshas 2. Some fans were elated to see the on-screen couple and reacted with several good-vibe emojis.

A new character begins his journey on Brahmarakshas 2

Naagin 5 actor Shourya Lathar is set to enter Brahmarakshas 2 and will play a negative character, that of a "Tantrik". The actor has expressed excitement over his role and said that his entry will bring a new "twist" to the storyline, perhaps meddling in the Angad-Kalindi love story. The show has been produced by Balaji Telefilms. Other shows backed by the production house include Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 5 and Prem Bandhan on varied channels.

