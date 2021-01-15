'Petta' Shooting Location: Know All About The Movie's Filming Spots

The 2019 film, Petta is an action-drama film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film starred Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film’s plot reveals that even though he serves as a hostel warden, Kaali is more than he meets the eye. When Kaali's journey intersects with a party of frightened gangsters, things take an interesting turn. The film went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and audience for its acting skills and storyline. Talking about the film, here’s a look at Petta shooting location.

Petta movie's shooting location

According to IMDb, the film has been shot in Madurai, Dehradun, Chennai, Ladakh. According to Digital Native, the team was also stationed in Varanasi for four weeks where some important portions were captured. According to the New Indian Express, the main photography began in June 2018.

The first shooting schedule began on 7 June at East Forest Rangers College in St. Mary's Hill, Kurseong, Darjeeling, with the initial nine-day duration. The team then shot in another location across Darjeeling and the hill towns for another month, in places like St. Paul's and Mount Hermon School.

It was also revealed that to finish the first schedule, the team returned to Kurseong for six days. During the first program, an audition was also held in Charbagh, Lucknow, to cast 150 local actors. During the making of the schedule, Rajinikanth met with politician Gautam Deb, who helped the makers have a hassle-free shoot in exchange for the promotion of tourism in the area. Principal photography wrapped in October 2018, fifteen days ahead of schedule. In October 2018, the main photography finished shooting, 15 days ahead of time.

More about the movie

The Tamil-language action-drama, along with Rajinikanth, also featured Simran, Trisha, Megha Akash, Bobby Simha, Sasikumar, Sananth, and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The movie also released in Hindi and Telugu and went on to garner mixed reviews from critics. However, the film was a commercial hit and managed to churn $1,996,655 worldwide.

So far, the film's IMDb rating is 7.2, based on the reviews of more than seven thousand moviegoers. Kaali, who is a hostel warden, was the subject of the film. The film's plot took a turn as Kaali's path collided with a group of goons. Watch the trailer of the movie below.

