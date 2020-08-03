Pooja Hegde Song List That Reached Humongous 100 Million Views On YouTube

The Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde is an Indian actor who primarily works in Hindi and Telugu film industry. She was last seen in the Telugu movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Pooja Hegde started her journey in the film industry soon after she was crowned as the second runner-up for the Miss Universe India in the year 2010.

She debuted in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in their film titled Mohenjo Daro. Pooja is known to have had sizzling chemistry with every actor she is paired with. Take a look at the list of her songs which were a mass pleaser garnering over a humongous 100 million views on YouTube.

Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - 259 M

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starred in Trivikram Srinivas’ film titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The film was released on Makar Sankranti in 2020 and instantly turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. Their song Butta Bomma gathered around 260 million views on YouTube and was recently in the news as even Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie was dancing in the tunes of Butta Bomma.

Seeti Maar from DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham) - 165 M

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde featured in the hit film Duvvada Jagannadham three years ago. The film is directed by Harish Shankar also starred Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Chandra Mohan, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The soundtrack, as well as the chemistry of the lead actors of Duvvada Jagannadham, was immensely loved by fans. The song Seeti Maar especially garnered a lot of love collecting around 165 million views on Youtube.

Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - 152 M

The movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had another famous song titled Ramuloo Ramulaa where one can see the whole cast of the film having a gala time in the song's video. The song gathered around 152 million views on Youtube. The film is about a boy who is always subjected to his father’s scorn. When he comes to know about his true family, he sets out to find them.

Jigelu Rani from Rangasthalam - 129 M

The movie Rangasthalam is an action thriller that featured Telugu stars Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi, Jagapathi Babu in the leading roles. Helmed by Sukumar, the film talks about a fictional family drama from the year 1985. Pooja Hegde was seen doing a cameo in the movie and was seen only for the song Jigelu Rani that captured the likes of the audience instantly. The song received 129 million views on YouTube.

Promo Image courtesy: Pooja Hegde Instagram

