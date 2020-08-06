Pooja Ramachandran Posts Unique Yoga Pic With Husband, Says 'nothing Is Normal Now'

Pooja Ramachandran took to her social media account and posted a rather unique picture with her husband, John Kokken. The two have always delighted their fans with adorable pictures of them together. This time, however, Pooja uploaded a picture of herself with her husband while they were doing a unique yoga pose.

Pooja Ramachandran's unique yoga pic with husband

Actor Pooja Ramachandran’s recent photograph with her husband is doing the rounds on the internet. In the photo, John is seen doing yoga and Pooja has climbed on his back and is seen hugging him. The actor captioned the post as, “Sometimes all we need is a hug! Because nothing is normal now”. Check out the picture below.

Pooja Ramachandran's Instagram photo

Read also | Atlee's 'Andhaghaaram' Trailer Presents A Dark Story With Twist Of 'Master' Touch; Watch

As soon the picture went up on social media, fans gushed to the post and left their comments. Numerous fans showered the couple with love. Several fans wrote that they looked the cutest. Several other fans wrote that the couple is their favourite and they love to see their photographs together. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Read also | Atlee Announces 'Master' Fame Arjun's Next With A Poster, Reveals Trailer Release Date

Recently, Pooka Ramachandran had posted a picture with her husband as they completed 100 full days in lockdown together. The actor in a heartfelt note shared how because of the lockdown, they got to spend time together which otherwise they would not have been able to. Pooja wrote about her routine and how the two of them go about their day in quarantine. She wrote about the perks of being married and how the two took care of themselves. Check out the post below.

On the work front

On the work front, Pooja was seen in Venky Mama in the year 2019. She shared the screen with Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput. This year, she was seen in Entha Manchivaadavuraa. The action drama film was directed by Satish Vegesna and written by Chinmay Purohit and is an official remake of Gujarati film, Oxygen. The film starrer Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada. Pooja shall soon be seen in Andhaghaaram and is the directorial debut of V Vignarajan. The film is in post-production stage and stars Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan in the lead roles. Actor John Kokken, on the other hand, was previously seen in films like Tiyaan, Janatha Garage, Chuttalabbai, and Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

Read also | Check Kriti Sanon's Telugu Films With Mahesh Babu And Naga Chaitanya

Read also | Nayanthara Is Winning The Internet With Her Adorable Gesture Of Greeting An Old Fan; Watch

Image credits: Pooja Ramachandran's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.