Ranveer Singh Promotes 'Simmba', Fans Criticise Actor For Glorifying Police Brutality

Recently, there was a wave of social media reactions to the custodial deaths of Tuticorin, Tamilnadu based father-son duo Jayaraj and Fenix. As per reports, cops arrested Jayaraj and Fenix for keeping their mobile shop open in the lockdown. The duo was brutalized in police custody and people close to the late duo have gone public with their claims and stated they were sodomized by cops which led to profuse bleeding and ultimate death. Various social media platforms have been lit up with reactions towards the same to thoroughly condemn the incident and raise their voices against police brutality.

During the ongoing commotion surrounding police brutality and the drastic conversation shift surrounding cops in general, social media users were expecting noted personalities from the entertainment industry to step ahead and condemn the act and raise their voices about the same. But, netizens are still awaiting any strong reaction by people from the entertainment industry. Amid the ongoing tension, actor Ranveer Singh took to his social media platforms and shared the posters for his 2018 film Simmba which is all set to re-release in Australia & Fiji.

This upset netizens across various portals who are outraged by Ranveer promoting a film that unapologetically glorifies police brutality. Netizens also called out the actor for being deaf towards the ongoing situations in the country. Check out their reactions below -

Netizens upset over Ranveer Singh's post

When the world is protesting against Police Brutality, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh decides to re-release Simmba in Australia and Fiji. Morons! — Reborn (@Rehmaanism) June 28, 2020

Indians: Celebrities please show some concern about police brutality in India. Talk about Jeyaraj and Fenix, just like you did for George Floyd. Please.



Le Ranveer Singh: pic.twitter.com/ZlUZr4hzCH — à²†à²¹à³-à²­à³-à²¨à²¾ (@ahbunaa) June 28, 2020

Ranveer Singh - "Guys, I'm not in news for any reason these days, kuch karo"



PR intern - "Brilliant idea hai, Police Brutality and Custodial Deaths waise bhi India main trend ho raha hai, Simmba Release kar dete hai and free promotion and negative publicity mil jayegi.." — Bran the builder (@TheLonStRanger) June 28, 2020

Ranveer promoting Simmba's re-release comes around the same time when director Hari, who helmed the original Singam films released a public statement revealing that he regrets making films that glorify cops. In his public statement, Hari wrote that such incidents should not take place in Tamil Nadu again. The director believes that the whole police department is now tainted due to a few officers.

Hari has helmed five films based on cops like Saamy, Saamy Square, Singam, Singam 2, and Singam 3. In the conclusion of his note, Hari wrote that he regrets making films that celebrated the police. Neither Ranveer nor his representatives have come forward and cleared the air surrounding the backlash he is facing on social media.

