Prabhas Helps Director's Son Santosh Sobhan Secure Two Movies With UV Creations?

Telugu actor Prabhas recently helped his friend's son, Santosh Sobhan, to sign two new movies under UV Creations, reportedly. Santosh Sobhan is the son of director Sobhan and is a young and upcoming actor in the South film Industry. Read more to know who is Santosh Sobhan and how Prabhas helped him out.

Prabhas is a very prominent actor who has been seen in many Hindi, Tamil and Telegu movies. He is famous for his lead role in the blockbuster movies Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Recent reports have brought in the news that actor is now helping young actor Santosh Sobhan to make his mark in the Industry.

Prabhas reportedly has a very good relationship with Sobhan, who directed Prabhas' third and superhit movie Varsham. Now Prabhas is helping Santosh Sobhan out by recommending his name to his personal home-banner - UV Creations. Reports indicate that Santosh Sobhan has now signed two movies with them with the help of Prabhas' recommendation.

Who is Santosh Sobhan?

Santosh Sobhan has completed his studies in Banglore from Theater Arts from Christ University. Santosh was seen in many movies as a child actor. Reportedly, he wanted to become an actor to fulfil his father's dream and has also been passionate about the craft due to his father's occupation.

Santosh made his debut in the Industry with the movie Thanu Nenu. The movie was directed by P Ram Mohan and was a love story. Before his big break, he played many side-character roles. He has been seen in three prominent films - Paper Boy, Thanu Nenu, and Golkonda High School. Now the actor will be seen in two new movies under UV Creations banner.

Prabhas' new venture

Superstar Prabhas will now be seen in the new movie called Radhe Shyam. The movie will also feature Pooja Hedge, Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Satyan. It will be produced by UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies, and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers have released the first look of Radhe Shyam and the movie will release in three languages - Tamil, Hindi & Malayalam.

