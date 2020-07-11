Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' Poster To Vijay's Pet: Top IG Posts Of The Week From South Celebs

Several Instagram posts from South Indian celebrities garnered massive attention on the platform. While Prabhas celebrated the five-year anniversary of Baahubali and revealed the first look from Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hedge, Vijay Deverakonda introduced a new family member. On the other hand, Ram Charan shared some relatable post-workout pictures. With all that said now, here are some of the Instagram posts from South Indian celebrities this week:

Top Instagram posts of the week

South superstar Prabhas celebrated five year anniversary of Baahubali and the actor celebrated the anniversary by sharing several interesting posts. The actor shared a very rare picture from the blockbuster where he can be seen riding a horse amid a battle. He also shared a very video that was a combination of clips from the iconic film. Check out:

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have been making rounds on the internet. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will next be seen together in their next film, Radhe Shyam. Prabhas along with Pooja Hegde gave fans the very first glimpse of their upcoming film. The poster shared by Pooja Hegde showcases Prabhas and Pooja Hegde embracing each other. Check out the poster of this highly anticipated film featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde:

Vijay Deverakonda received widespread attention for his performance in the hit film, Arjun Reddy. The actor has a massive fan following on Instagram. Deverakonda recently introduced a 'new member' to his family and shared the same on Instagram -- a puppy. The puppy is snow-white in colour and has baby blue eyes. Vijay Deverakonda named the Husky, Storm Deverakonda. He shared some of the most memorable moments with his pet.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan is one of the highly successful actors in the South film industry. The actor has time and again given several outstanding performances in movies. Apart from his acting skills, he has a massive fan following on social media platforms and the actor keeps updating his fans about his daily activities. Recently, he took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of his workout session. He wrote, ''Head says gym💪 & heart says 🤔 hmmmmm....''.

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her performances in movies like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Pushpa. The actor shared a post on Instagram that grabbed massive attention from fans. She shared the difference between posing for a shoot and for a friend. Have a look:

