Shruti Haasan Introduces Her New Friend, Asks Fans If She Should Name It 'Lyra'

South Indian actor Shruti Haasan is quite active on Instagram. She not only interacts with her fans through her IG stories but is often seen playing music as well. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared a video introducing her followers to a new friend.

In the video, Shruti can be seen playing her new piano and she asks her fans, as to what should she name it. Her caption reads, "Making friends with my new piano ... what should I name her ?? maybe LYRA??" The comment section is filled with her fans appreciating her skills and some of them are suggesting a new name for her piano. Check it out.

Earlier, Shruti Haasan's father Kamal Haasan was recently admitted to the hospital for his surgery. His fans were concerned about his health which is why Shruti and her sister Akshara shared a statement on their social media. They shared a picture of the letter on behalf of their father. The letter addressed the fans and thanked them for their support. It also talked about Kamal's surgery and that he will take rest for a while before interacting with his fans. Check it out.

Shruti Haasan's posts on her Instagram account is a proof that she keeps her fans updated with her work and day to day activity. The actor who is also a skilled musician is often seen sharing a glimpse of her new creation. She released her new single, Edge a few months ago and the video on YouTube currently has 1.6 million views. In the music video, the singer is seen playing the piano. Check it out.

On work front

The year 2020 was fruitful for the actor as she played a role in a short movie, Devi. Besides this, she was also seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia crime thriller Yaara alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Ankur Vika. She also starred in Putnam Pudhu Kaalai as Ramya. In 2021, her movie Krack released on January 9, few days before Pongal. The movie also stars Ravi Teja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani and received positive response from the audience. Shruti will next be seen in Tamil flick Laabam and Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu remake of Pink, Vakeel Saab.

