Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals first-look Poster From Web Show '11th Hour'

South Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia revealed the first-look poster from her upcoming web show 11th Hour. Recently, she took to social media and posted a photo of herself in a red gown expressing how thrilled she is to announce her first-ever Telugu web-show through her official Instagram handle.

In the poster, the actor is visible posing in a rustic backdrop of grassland at the break of dusk or dawn. With minimal lighting in the sky, buildings with glittering lights are erect far away from Bhatia. Take a look at the post.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and announced her first-ever Telugu web show 11th Hour through her official handle on November 9, 2020, Monday. She shared the first-look poster from the series featuring herself in a red gown. The actor is visible, giving a side pose in the dress. She has kept her cropped hair loose and has opted for minimal makeup and accessories with the outfit.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor expressed her excitement debuting with her first-ever Telugu web show. She also tagged online streaming service Aha video, director Praveen Sattaru, and producer Pradeep Uppalapati in the photo. In the description, Bhatia penned, “Thrilled to announce that my first ever Telugu web show “11th Hour” is coming soon on @ahavideoin ðŸ’ƒðŸ¼ðŸ¤©, Directed by @praveensattaru, Produced by @pradeep_up7”. Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s look in 11th Hour:

Response to Tamannaah Bhatia's look in 11th Hour

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Tamannaah Bhatia's look in 11th Hour garnered more than likes and over comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor shared their responses to the picture. Many among them expressed their excitement and dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, bombs, sparkle, firecrackers, and thumbs up, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Tamannaah Bhatia's look in 11th Hour that you must check out:

