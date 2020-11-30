Prithviraj Reveals His Look In Upcoming Thriller 'Cold Case', To Be Seen As A Cop; See

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a snap of himself from his upcoming film, Cold Case. In the picture, he is seen dressed in a police uniform with an intense and curious look on his face. Through the caption, he has indicated that the shoot of this film is in progress since the last few days. In the comments section of the post, a bunch of fans have mentioned how excited they are for the film while complimenting his look.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s look from Cold Case

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share an intriguing picture from the sets of his upcoming film, Cold Case. In the picture posted, he is seen dressed in a proper khaki uniform while looking ahead at a distance. He has a pair of black shades in his hands while he stands amidst the crowd. The background features a lot of activity including news reporters and chatty citizens. The picture has an eerie effect as the background gives the energy of a crime scene.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen in a unique avatar with a clean shaved look. He is also spotted with well-combed hair and a matching watch, indicating that he is a policeman with a good hold in the office. His attire is quite similar to his look in the 2013 blockbuster, Mumbai Police, where played a Kerala police officer with a mysterious personality.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has mentioned that the picture was taken amidst the shooting process. He has written that he plays the role of ACP Satyajith, who is out to solve a complex case. He has also added that the shoot is currently in progress. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have mentioned how excited they are for the upcoming film. They have enquired about the plot and have also complimented the actor’s look. Some of his fans have also used loving emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

