Prithviraj Posts Picture Of Father As Daredevil Bhaskaran, Thanks Anjali Menon For Sharing

Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a throwback picture of his father that was sent to him by Anjali Menon, on February 17, 2021. The picture showed Prithviraj’s father as “Daredevil Bhaskaran”. Prithviraj was seemingly happy to find the picture and even thanked Anjali Menon for sending it to him, in his caption. He wrote, 'Achan as “Daredevil Bhaskaran”. #ValarthuMrugangal” Thank you @anjalimenonfilms for sending me this ❤️'. The picture captured showed Prithviraj’s father when he was at the peak of his career and was considered to be one of the first superstars of the Malayalam film industry.

Prithviraj shares unseen picture of his father

In the black and white picture, Prithviraj’s father Sukumaran is seen in the role of “Daredevil Bhaskaran” from the film Valarthu Mrugangal. Sukumaran can be seen sporting a big smile as he tugs on the chin of an actor playing the role of a clown. Sukumaran is looking away from the camera and towards the clown, whose eyes are closed. Prithviraj took pride in sharing the picture of his father at the peak of his career.

Fans and followers of the actor responded to the picture in the comments section. They said that the picture brought back memories of the golden period of Malayalam films. Some also said that Sukumaran was the first superstar of the southern industry. Other fans said that there was no one else like him but that they were happy to see his son Prithviraj Sukumaran following his footsteps.

Prithviraj had taken to Instagram to wish his brother and sister-in-law on the occasion of their anniversary, back in December. In the picture, Prithviraj can be seen with his wife, brother and his sister-in-law. He wrote in his caption, “Happy anniversary to you both and happy birthday Anu @poornimaindrajithofficial @indrajith_s 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️.” The day also marked the birthday of his sister-in-law. All four are wearing black clothes, in the picture, and look like they are in some kind of a colour-themed party. Indrajith has his hand around his wife, who is leaning into him, and his sister-in-law. All four have wide smiles on their faces as they pose for the camera.

