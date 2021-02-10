Prithviraj's Daughter Ally Gets Reply From Her Idol, Olympic Swimmer Yusra Mardini

It would be a big moment for any fan if their idol would respond to them on social media. While many such instances have gone viral on social media in the past, it would have been rarely seen that celebrities themselves are the ones getting excited after receiving a reply on social media from their idols. That is exactly what happened with Prithviraj’s daughter, who happens to be a big fan of Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini. Have a look at the Instagram post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj in which she has posted the replies sent by Mardini.

Prithviraj’s daughter Alankrita gets a response from Yusra Mardini

Sharing a couple of screenshots of her chat on Instagram with Mardini, Supriya has written an exciting message in her caption. The pictures show that Supriya had sent a message to Yusra, saying that her 6-year-old daughter had read about the swimmer in the book Rebel Girls and now wishes to meet Yusra once the coronavirus pandemic is over. She also sent a voice message to Yusra. To her great surprise, the athletic swimmer sent her a reply back, which left Alankrita a.k.a. Ally all excited.

Supriya had also sent Yusra a previous post in which she has revealed that her daughter was reading the chapter which talked about the swimmer’s story. Yusra replied by saying that she saw the post and also revealed that she herself is a fan of Indian movies and that she used to watch them when she was younger. The athlete also responded with a voice message herself. In the caption of this latest post by Supriya, she thanked Yusra for responding and said that her response made Ally’s day. She also said that, “Ally hopes to meet you someday”. Lastly, she thanked Yusra again, for “inspiring so many young girls”.

Yusra Mardini is from Syria but had to move out of her country after her house was destroyed during the civil war that took place in the country. A few years back, Mardini was appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. Her story is thus an inspiration to many people all over the world, including Prithviraj's daughter Ally.

