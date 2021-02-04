Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Asif Ali On His 35th Birthday, Shares Picture

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram to wish Asif Ali. In the picture, the two stars are standing with folded arms while looking at the camera. The caption of the post reads, "Happy birthday @asifali [emoji]". The comment section is filled with birthday wishes as well as heart eye emojis. The post has around 100k likes within two hours of the upload.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Calls Asif Ali One Of The 'nicest Guys' He Knows On Asif's Birthday

Prithiviraj Sukuman wishes Ali Asif

(Image credit: Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post)

Both the actors have worked together in various movies like Double Barrel in the year 2015. The movie was written and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. It also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Arya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sunny Wayne, Swathi Reddy, Isha Sharvani, Parvathi Menon, and Rachana Narayanankutty. They also worked together in the 2014 movie Sapthamashree Thaskaraha. It is a comedy movie directed and written by Anil Radhakrishnan Menon.

Also Read: As 'Maanadu' teaser releases, Prithviraj Sukumaran expresses excitement for Simbu starrer

Who is Asif Ali?

Asif Ali is celebrating his 35th birthday today. The actor works mainly in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut with Shyamaprasad's 2009 film Ritu. Through the years, he has delivered various commercially successful movies like Apoorvaragam, Traffic, romantic Comedy film Salt N' Pepper and Period drama Ozhimuri. The period drama was selected in the Indian Panorama section of the 43rd International Film Festival of India. In 2013, he gave a hit film titled Honey Bee. In 2015, his film Nirnayakam won National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

In 2015, he made his debut as a producer with the movie Kohinoor. His production house was named Adam's World of Imagination. Apart from this, he also produced the 2016 film Kavi Uddeshichath. He also worked in the 2016 film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, 2017 movie Sunday Holiday, Btech (2018) and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum (2019).

Also Read: As Silambarasan celebrates his 38th birthday, here's a list of his popular movies so far

Personal Life

Asif was born Karikode, Thodupuzha, Idukki on February 4, 1986. He graduated from the Marian College, Kuttikkanam in Business Administration. He is married to Zama Mazreen. The actor recently shared his look from his upcoming movie Kuttavum Shikshayum (Crime and punishment). He is playing the role of a cop named CI Sajan Phillip. The movie will also feature Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharafudheen, and Senthil Krishna. It is written by Sibi Thomas. On the work front, he is finishing up his upcoming movies Rachiyamma, Ellaam Shariyaakum, and Parannu Parannu. Take a look at his post.

Also Read: Movies to watch on Netflix in February; 'To All The Boys', 'Inception' and more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.