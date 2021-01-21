Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Prithviraj, Manju & More Pen Heartfelt Wishes

Tollywood actor Tovino Thomas has turned a year older today, January 21, 2021. To mark this day, several friends and celebrities of the actor went on to share sweet pictures, videos and also penned some sweet wishes and notes for Thomas’ 32 years old. Among the many people to wish him, actors such as Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier and other celebrities took to their Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for their co-star Tovino Thomas.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to share a happy picture and pen a wish for the birthday boy. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera as they are holding an award. Prithviraj is seen donning a black shirt and grey checkered pant. Tovino, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black kurta pyjama. Along with the post, he also wrote, “Happy birthday Aniya ❤️ @tovinothomas". Take a look at the post below.

Manju Warrier took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of Tovino Thomas where he looks unrecognisable. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving a candid pose as he looks closely into the bulb. He can be seen wearing a black zipper and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. He also opted for a curly hairdo and a full-grown messy beard. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Happy birthday Toviiiiiii @tovinothomas !!! Stay 'enlightened' !!! 🤗❤️” Take a look at the post below.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a lovely picture of him and Tovino Thomas where they can be seen all happy in the candid picture. In the picture, the duo can be seen having a conversation and are having a hearty laugh about it. Along with the picture, Dulquer wrote, “Happy birthday Tovi ! We’ve had a great journey together with all the way back from Theevram ! And till this day our friendship has remained the same”. Take a look at the post below.

Jayasurya also took to Instagram to share a post of the actor where they can be seen striking an intense pose. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Happy birthday Tovi. I always respect your hard work. @tovinothomas”. Take a look at the post below.

