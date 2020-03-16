The Debate
Former Roadies Director Slams The Show, Says 'it Has Degenerated Over Time'

Television News

Former Roadies director took to his twitter to share a series of tweets in which he slammed the show in its current format. Read more to know about it

roadies

The popular reality show, Roadies Revolution is making headlines for quite some time now. The show is always seen doing the rounds on the internet for the controversies it is known for. Recently, Neha Dhupia’s comments on the show were not received well by the audience. Former director of Roadies has also slammed the show for being wrong at the core.

Former roadies director, Nivedith Alva took to his social media to slam the show in a series of tweets. He said that the show deviates from its original purpose. He also said that the show was envisioned by his brother Nikhil Alva to inspire Indian youth. Roadies director further added that the show has degenerated over time to the point where it is an embarrassment to the channel and any advertiser associated with it. He also alleged that the show is damaging youth in the long run just to get the ratings.

Here is what the former Roadies director had to say about the show

 

 

 

