Former Roadies Director Slams The Show, Says 'it Has Degenerated Over Time'

The popular reality show, Roadies Revolution is making headlines for quite some time now. The show is always seen doing the rounds on the internet for the controversies it is known for. Recently, Neha Dhupia’s comments on the show were not received well by the audience. Former director of Roadies has also slammed the show for being wrong at the core.

Former roadies director, Nivedith Alva took to his social media to slam the show in a series of tweets. He said that the show deviates from its original purpose. He also said that the show was envisioned by his brother Nikhil Alva to inspire Indian youth. Roadies director further added that the show has degenerated over time to the point where it is an embarrassment to the channel and any advertiser associated with it. He also alleged that the show is damaging youth in the long run just to get the ratings.

Here is what the former Roadies director had to say about the show

The MTV Roadies format was created by my brother Nikhil Alva @njalva and was meant to be a show that inspired & united the youth of India to do good and get involved with nation building. — Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) March 16, 2020

I directed the 1st Season of Roadies, produced by Miditech, that discovered youth icon @rannvijaysingha (Season 1) We also produced Season 2 that Bollywood Superstar @ayushmannk won. — Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) March 16, 2020

It sickens me to see what has been done to the Roadies format over time. Backstabbing, bad language, abusive anchors, violence and in-your-face-sexuality were never a part of the format.#UnrealRoadies — Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) March 16, 2020

The show has degenerated over time to the point where it is an embarrassment to brand MTV & to any advertiser associated with it.

In the end,these young participants have to go back into the real world. It is worth considering the long term damage being done to them,for ratings. — Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) March 16, 2020

