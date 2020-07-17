R Madhavan Gives Epic Reply When Asked About The Product He Used To 'lighten Skin'

On Thursday, actor R Madhavan left a hilarious reply for an internet user, who asked him about the product the actor used to lighten his skin. Poking fun at the internet user, R Madhavan explained to him that he neither believed in wanting to not be who he is nor felt apologetic for looking the way he did.

Giving tips on self-love, Maddy asked the user to stay hygienic as it is the 'most attractive way to look'. Scroll down to read R Madhavan's reply.

R Madhavan's reply to the netizen

I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn’t either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look ..😄😄😆😆. I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it . 🙏🙏 https://t.co/hkqHwSaWm7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 16, 2020

Interestingly, the whole fun banter started when Madhavan shared a picture from an old film on July 15. In the photo, he was seen biting his lower lip in disappointment.

He had written along with it, “To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends (sic).”

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

Well, it is evident that the 3 Idiots actor is quite active on social media. His posts on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram, have often taken the internet by storm. But apart from sharing his dapper pictures, the actor has given a good laugh to his fans too. A couple of months back, when the nationwide lockdown was announced, he shared a meme, made by a fan page.

The meme had two different pictures of the actor. One was a clean-shaved R Madhavan while the other one was his look from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The second picture was a hilarious take on how one would come out after the 21-days lockdown. The picture had how the actor would look on day 1 versus how he would look on day 21. He also added that he is willing to go through this to save people from the deadly coronavirus.

Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai.🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/XPbbOW77lc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2020

Madhavan's projects

Madhavan will be seen in the much-anticipated film, Silence, with Anushka Shetty and Michael Madsen. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, Silence will follow the story of Sakshi, who is an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician, as they come together and what transpires into a beautiful story. The actor also has Chanda Mama Door Ke and Sanam Yeh Wada Raha in his kitty.

