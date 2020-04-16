TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Raahu' Full Movie Online For Download

This time, the latest victim of piracy sites like Tamilrockers & Movierulz is the Telugu film Raahu. The film stars noted actors like Prabhakar, Aberaam Varma, and Swapnika. This Raahu movie leak is not surprising as Tamilrockers have leaked some of the much-anticipated films on several occasions in the past. This trend of piracy sites of leaking much-anticipated movies have time and again have gravely affected the business of films in the country.

Also Read:'Naan Sirithal': Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak Tamil Film Ahead Of Its Release

Previously, Tamilrockers and Movierulz have leaked quite a few films in different languages. Be it English films like Fantasy Island Frozen 2, or Hindi films like Thappad, Panga or Dreamgirl. This time around its the much-hyped Tollywood film Raahu that has become the victim of piracy by these notorious websites. The film is yet to hit the theatres. Its release date was February 28, 2020. But with Raahu full movie download possible now, the makers of the film might have to incur some inevitable financial losses.

'Raahu' Film Poster

Image Credit: Media6 Instagram

Telugu film 'Raahu' leaked online by Tamilrockers

Reportedly, Raahu movie download is possible online now, as Tamilrockers & Movierulz have leaked it even before its official release. This means individuals have the very option of watching it online instead of going to the theatres and buy a ticket to watch it. With Raahu movie download available now, the box-office collection of this Telugu film might get affected in terms of the strength theatres running its shows, especially single-screens.

Also Read: World Famous Lover: Tamilrockers, Movierulz Leak Vijay Deverakonda-starrer

Not just this, but such incidents also ruin the buzz and excitement that the film's trailer creates. For a long time now, DMCA, along with other governing bodies, has been trying to curb the issue of movie piracy as it is an illegal practice. But to the dismay of film producers, their efforts do not seem to reflect on the doers of this illegal practice.

Also Read: Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak 'Sagutha Doora Doora' Prior To Its Official Release

Raahu is directed by Subbu Vedula, and produced by Suresh Productions. It stars Swapnika, Abeeram Varma, Kriti Garg and Prabhakar. The story of this thriller film revolves around the life of a woman named Bhanu, a patient of a blindness disorder. Due to this disorder, Bhanu loses her eyesight on various occasion, which further causes more stress in her life. Blood is something that triggers Bhanu's character in the film. However, to her dismay, she has to fight some enemies who believe in a lot of bloodsheds. Raahu is an out and out thriller film which promises to give you a nail-biting experience. Watch the trailer here

Also Read: Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak Horror Film 'Fantasy Island' Before Its V-Day Release

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.