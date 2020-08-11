Radhika Pandit Loves Baking For Her Family And Friends And Her Instagram Is Proof

Actor Radhika Pandit, KGF star Yash's wife is an amazing baker and her Instagram is proof to this. She often posts pictures on her Instagram account of how she loves baking for her family and friends. Currently, in quarantine, the actor baked cakes a few times for her close ones. Take a look at some of her delicious cake pictures.

Radhika Pandit loves baking for her friends and family and these pictures are a proof

Radhika Pandit baked a chocolate mousse cake for her househelp on her birthday. She shared a selfie of them and shared that since she loves baking, she baked a cake for her househelp. She also added that her househelp has been working in her house for 8 years and takes care of them, more than her family. Radhika Pandit's followers loved her kind gesture and praised her for doing an excellent job.

Radhika Pandit baked a mango cheesecake for her son. When her son turned 18 months, she baked a beautiful mango cheesecake. She made an icing of mango slices on the cake and put a cherry in the middle, that made the cake look tempting. Along with the picture, she shared that she baked after a really long time.

Yash's wife, Radhika also whipped up some delicious chocolate cupcakes for her family. She mentioned that her favorite chocolate was Ferrero Rocher and so she decided to turn her favorite chocolate into cupcakes. She used whipped cream on her cupcakes and topped it with Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Actor Yash shared this video of his wife Radhika Pandit and their daughter on his Instagram account. On the occasion of his birthday, his wife Radhika and their daughter Ayra baked a cake for the actor and also gave a small message through the video they shared. However, the video turned out to be too adorable when their daughter started eating up the cake even before her father could cut it.

Professionally, Radhika Pandit was last seen in the film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. The film was set in a backdrop of a drug bust and followed the story of an investigation officer and a girl who works in a travel agency.

