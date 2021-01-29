Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Give Sneak-peek Into Their 'Night Before D Day'; See Pics

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar tied the knot on January 24 in Dhepe Wada, Pune. The couple kept their wedding an intimate affair. Both Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar have shared several pictures of all their pre and post-wedding ceremonies, including kelvan, haldi, mehndi, wedding, post-wedding and others. On January 28, the stars took to their Instagram handles to give their fans a sneak-peek into their sangeet function, held on January 23. Sharing these pictures on social media, the newly-married couple wrote, "The night before the D day". Take a look at Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's sangeet pics.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's sangeet pics

In the above Instagram post, Mitali Mayekar shared an adorable candid image with beau Siddharth. Here, both the stars were seen smiling and blushing as they posed facing each other. Both Mitali and Siddharth had their eyes shut in this candid shot. As seen in the caption, Mitali shared that this picture was taken a day before their wedding, during the sangeet.

In this Instagram picture, Siddharth Chandekar posed with the bride and her bridesmaid. Here, the actor was spotted with Mitali Mayekar and their dog. They posed like a sweet little happy family. Sharing the picture, Siddharth Chandekar penned, "With the bride and the bridesmaid".

Here, Siddharth shared a still from his dance performance with wifey Mitali. On the sangeet day, the couple seemingly performed a lovely dance together. The stunning still showcases the couple's chemistry and fireworks around them. Siddharth Chandekar captioned the post as, "Mere Naam Tu" (You are my name).

In this picture, Siddharth Chandekar stunned in a creamish sherwani ensemble. The actor's floral jacket matched Mitali's entire sangeet dress as the latter wore a creamish floral lehenga. Siddharth and Mitali twinned for their sangeet ceremony. As seen in the caption, the former wrote, "The Night before".

