Rajinikanth's 150th Film 'Padayappa' Has Interesting Facts You Should Know; Read More

Rajinikanth featured in K. S Ravikumar’s movie Padayappa along with Ramya Krishnan & Soundarya in the lead roles. The actors Abbas, Lakshmi, Radha Ravi and Nassar played supporting roles in the film. Rajinikanth’s film Padayappa is about love and revenge.

The story revolves around the life of an engineer (Padayappa) whose father dies of shock after being robbed. Padayappa then climbs back the ladder of success and takes revenge from his father’s enemies. Here are some interesting facts about the film which became the highest-grossing film of the year, back then.

Facts about Rajinikanth’s film Padayappa

This film is Rajinikanth’s 150th film. Padayappa released in the year 1999.

The makers decided to name the film as Neelambari. But later due to the fear of Rajinikanth’s fans, they decided to stick to the original name of the movie Padayappa.

The story of Padayappa was taken from a historical Tamil novel, Pinnoyin Selvan. The book was written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Neelambari’s character in the film is based on a vengeful character from the novel.

Padayappa was Sivaji Ganesan’s last film. Although he had another film that was supposed to release in 2000, this is still considered as his last film.

From this film onwards, it had become necessary for Rajinikanth to wear a wig in his movies, to cover his balding scalp.

Actors Meena and Nagma were the original choices for Neelambari. However, the role eventually went to Ramya Krishnan who made it an iconic character.

The car which Ramya Krishnan drives belongs to K.S Ravikumar.

The punch dialogues in the film were given by Rajinikanth.

The original film had 19 reels and Rajinikanth had planned 2 intervals in the film. However, after the film was shown to Kamal Hassan and KS Ravikumar, they edited the film and brought it to 14 reels and one interval.

Lakshmi who played the role of Rajinikanth’s mother in the film is seen as a heroine opposite him in the 1980s’ film Polladhavan.

Neelambari’s character also makes a guest appearance in the movie Baba.

The song Minsara Kanna had two versions and was sung by Srinivas and Hariharan. Later, Srinivas’s version was restrained because Rajinikanth and KS Ravikumar liked it.

