'Medical Shops Sell Liquor?': Rakul Preet Singh Answers Fans; 'resembles Deepika Padukone'

A video of Rakul Preet Singh getting some essentials from a store has lately been doing the rounds on social media. After watching the video, a number of people could be seen confused about who the actor in the video is as her face was not visible due to the mask that she was wearing. Some people could be seen mistaking her for Deepika Padukone.

Rakul Preet Singh mistaken for Deepika Padukone

Rakul Preet Singh recently left her house to buy a few essential items from the store and was quick to be clicked by paparazzi. Since she was wearing a mask in the video, fans had trouble understanding who the actor in the frame was as the comments were filled with guesses landing on Deepika Padukone. Even for the people who understood that the woman in the video was Rakul Preet Singh, they were discussing what she was carrying in her hand. Some of them, perhaps in a freudian slip, guesstimated that she had liquor even though she had just left a medical store.

Read Rakul Preet Singh Says Rice Is Not Fattening, Shares A 'plate Full Of Happiness'

Also read Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Yoga Journey With A Throwback Pic Performing An Inversion

Rakul Preet Singh decided to not let the matter slip out of hand with vivid assumptions. When people tweeted about her getting out of the house to get alcohol, she went forward to correct the misinterpretation. She replied to one of the tweets about her shopping and sarcastically wrote that she was not aware that medical shops sell alcohol these days. She also put up a few “laughing” emoticons as the interpretation was baseless and judgement was passed too quick. Have a look at the tweet put up by Rakul Preet Singh here.

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol 🤔😂😂 https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Read Kareena Kapoor Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Rocked Formal Jumpsuit Better?

Also read Priyanka Chopra Vs Rakul Preet Singh: Who Wore The Baby Pink Pantsuit Better?

Image Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.