Rakshit Shetty Drops '777 Charlie' Teaser On His Birthday; Fans Hail It As 'another Hit'

Actor Rakshit Shetty is celebrating his 37th birthday today on June 6. Known for movies revolving around urban legends and Indian folklore, the makers of his upcoming movie 777 Charlie had something special in store for his fans. On the occasion of Rakshit Shetty’s birthday, the teaser of 777 Charlie was released by the creators.

777 Charlie teaser

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie team surprised his fans by sharing a glimpse of the actor’s character in the film. Rakshit Shetty is essaying the role of Dharma in the movie. By looking at 777 Charlie’s teaser, it seems that the actor will be seen as an introvert person who is known for being a Hitler among the children of his neighbourhood.

The intense look and swag of Rakshit in the teaser has successfully managed to raise anticipation about the 777 Charlie among moviegoers.

As soon as the teaser of 777 Charlie was dropped, Rakshit Shetty’s fans couldn’t control themselves to praise this new intense avatar of the actor. While some appreciated the teaser, others went on to call him a Legend. Along with this, the fans also showered love on Rakshit Shetty with sweet birthday wishes for him.

Fans react to 777 Charlie on Rakshit Shetty's birthday:

Like always super super super. I just looove what you and your team comes up with. You are already a LEGEND for me — Sumeet (@pawani_smit) June 6, 2020

Awwwwww! This is really awesome :) most of our lives are almost the same. I bet all of us need a charlie to make it better. Well made. Worth the wait <3 — matildapereirajk@gmail.com (@MatildaJKPereir) June 6, 2020

Wishing you happy birthday and many many happy returns of the day sir 🎂🎈🎉🎉🎂🎉🎉❣️❤️❤️🎂🎉🎂🎂🎂🎈🎂🎂🎈 big fan sir I am known kannad person but I am still watching your films big fan ........ — Parthbarot11 (@Parthbarot112) June 6, 2020

About 777 Charlie:

Touted to be a comedy-adventure movie, 777 Charlie is helmed by Kiranraj K. Bankrolled by G.S Guptha, along with Rakshit Shetty, the movie features Charlie, Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B. Shetty in pivotal roles. The plot of 777 Charlie revolves around the life of a man who is stuck with his negative and lonely lifestyle. He spends each day in the comfort of his loneliness.

The story unveils how a dog named Charlie enters his life and helps him give a perspective to it. The movie is reportedly scheduled to release on June 25. However, keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the release date of the film can be postponed.

What is next in store for Rakshit Shetty?

After 777 Charlie, Rakshit Shetty will feature in an action movie titled Sapta Sagaradaache Yellow. The movie is helmed and written by Hemanth Rao. Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah will produce the film.

