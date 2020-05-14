Where Did 'Baahubali' Actor Rana Daggubati And His Fiancé Miheeka Bajaj First Meet?

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati surprised his fans after he announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. Rana Daggubati has been extremely private about his relationships and hence the news about his engagement comes as a surprise to many. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj despite staying in Hyderabad reportedly met in Mumbai.

Where did Rana Daggubati meet Miheeka Bajaj?

According to reports Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj both live in Hyderabad. However, they first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s bond strengthened over the years. Both their families are excited about the wedding. It has also been reported that if everything goes well, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj might tie the knot in December this year.

Who is Miheeka Bajaj?

Miheeka Bajaj is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She is an interior designer herself and is quite popular amongst the Bollywood A-listers. She considers Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to be a close friend and even attended her wedding in 2018. It has been reported that Miheeka Bajaj’s Family has known Anil and Boney Kapoor for quite some time. It has also been reported that Miheeka Bajaj stayed at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Juhu when she was working in Bollywood.

Miheeka Bajaj is the niece of producer and distributor Tolu Bajaj, who told a news daily that the engagement was a surprise to the family. Tolu Bajaj reportedly stated that he is very happy about the news. He went on to say that his brother has informed him about the engagement a few days back. Tolu Bajaj stated that they have known the Daggubati family for a long time, however, they weren’t familiar with the younger generations from the family. He concluded by saying that he is not aware of the date of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.

