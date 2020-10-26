Sharwanand Announces Upcoming Movie With Rashmika; Shares Glimpses Of The Launch Event

Sharwanand is a well-known actor who has essayed several roles in Telugu as well as Tamil movies. He recently shared glimpses of the launch ceremony of his next film, Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu. The actor also shared a few details about Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu cast and crew members. Let’s take a look at Sharwanand’s Twitter post and glance through the photos shared by the actor.

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's new movie

My next film is titled #AadaallooMeekuJohaarlu to be directed by Kishore Tirumala and co starting @iamRashmika 😊



Produced by @SLVCinemasOffl

More Details Soon 😁 pic.twitter.com/nerTTlh987 — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) October 25, 2020

Actor Sharwanand shared a piece of delightful news with his fans about his upcoming movie called Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu. Sharwanand took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pictures of the launch of his new movie on the occasion of Dussehra. The entire Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu cast attended the event. The actor also shared other details about the movie. In his tweet, he mentioned the title of his upcoming movie, disclosed a few details about Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu cast and shared glimpses of the ceremony. Twitterati was delighted to hear this announcement and responded to Sharwanand’s tweet. Take a look at some of the tweets by his fans.

All the very best @ImSharwanand అన్న. waiting for ur comeback movies 😍 You are making us proud for being your fan. Thank you for being entertain us anna. — Revanth Chand🤩❤🇮🇳 INDIAN..JANASAINIK (@revanthchand) October 25, 2020

Very Catchy title and hope you will wins many of the hearts with great block buster hit — Uma Konakala (@KonakalaUma) October 25, 2020

All the best i hope it will be become s successful — Suresh Kumar (@SureshK59518289) October 25, 2020





Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu cast & crew

As mentioned by Sharwanand in his tweet, the Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu cast will include Rashmika featuring opposite Sharwanand. The movie will be directed by Kishore Tirumala, who has also directed a few Telugu movies namely Chitralahari, Second Hand, Nenu Sailaja, to name a few. The movie will be produced by SLV Cinemas.

Sharwanand’s upcoming movies

The actor has essayed many significant roles in Telugu and Tamil movies. He was seen in movies namely Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., Raju Maharaju, Naalai Namadhe, Lakshmi, Sankranthi, Veedhi, to name a few.

Apart from Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu, the actor’s upcoming movie list includes Sreekaram, Keeravani, Maha Samudram and one untitled movie expected to be released this year.

Rashmika’s movies

Rashmika Mandanna has been a part of some amazing movies in both Kannada and Telugu film industries. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party. Some of her other significant movies include Chamak, Devdaas, Geetha Govindam, Bheeshma, Chalo, Yajamana, to name a few.

Rashmika’s upcoming movies include a list of Tamil, Telugu as well as a Kannada movie namely Sultan, Pushpa and Pogaru.

