Ravi Teja And Shruti Haasan Starrer 'Krack' To Release On An OTT Platform?

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s much-anticipated film Krack has a chance of releasing on an established OTT platform. The makers of the films are in conversation with a leading OTT medium, but the details are yet to be finalized. This film was supposed to release in Summer 2020 but had to be pushed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown in place.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a number of production houses are considering releasing their films on OTT platforms. In the most recent developments, a leading entertainment portal revealed that the much-talked-about film, Krack, is now expected to have an OTT release. The entertainment portal reported that the makers of the film are considering a digital release as they are uncertain about the reopening of the theatres in the near future. The producer of the film, B Madhu, is reportedly in talks with a leading OTT platform to sell the streaming rights of the film. Actor Ravi Teja has also reportedly agreed for an OTT release. However, a number of details are yet to be finalized and the official announcement can be expected from the makers in a couple of weeks if everything goes on track.

The first Telugu film to release on OTT in the wake of COVID 19 virus has been Krishna and His Leela. The film was released on Netflix and has been getting good response from the audience. The success of this film has made more production houses put their faith in OTT releases since there is no sign of a return to normalcy.

About Krack

Krack is reportedly a Telugu remake of the 2016 superhit action film Sethupathi, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Remya Nambeesan. The film will mark the comeback of Shruti Haasan to Tollywood after a break of two years. The Telugu film has been directed by Gopichand Malineni, who has also contributed to the story of the film. Krack has a powerful star cast as it features actors like Ravi Teja and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as well. It is also believed that the events showcased in the film are actually based on real-life events. The film is expected to do extremely well with the audience.

