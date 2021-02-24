Red Telugu Movie Review; Audiences, Critics Have A Mixed Reaction To Ram Pothineni's Film

Ram Pothineni's recently released film Red is a Telugu language action-thriller film which released in theatres after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Thadam. The film has so far received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. The movie stars Ram Pothineni in dual roles.

Also read: Jeethu Joseph Announces 'Drishyam 2's Telugu Remake; Reveals 'Starting In March'

The plot of the film Red revolves around Siddharth, played by Ram Pothineni, who is a civil engineer. He falls in love with Mahima, played by Malavika Sharma, whom he follows around for a while. Meanwhile, Aditya, also played by Ram, is a petty thief in the city and deals with his financial situations with the help of his assistant Satya. The film has received mixed reviews so far not just from viewers but from critics as well. Check out some of the reviews below.

Red review on IMDb

Red has received a rating of 5.7/10 on IMDb so far based on the rankings given by 996 IMDb users. Some users also left written reviews for the film. 11 out of 15 users who left written reviews gave the film a rating of or above 8. Many of these viewers thought the film to be "an amazing crime thriller" and also loved the "twist at the end". Some even felt that viewers just needed to enjoy the film rather than look for something to complain about, leaving comments like "Keeping in mind that it's a remake, enjoy the film ignoring the concept. Music, cinematography, performance everything seems perfect."

Also read: Ram Pothineni 'waited For A Long Time' For His New Movie With Lingusamy! Read More On It

However, some viewers, while writing their own Red review, felt that film was "dragged too much" and claimed that it had "many boring parts". Some felt that the movie was good but the backstory of the characters was simply overplayed with one viewer saying, "Everyone acted well.. backstory was dragged too much..".

Red review by critics

Many critics gave their take on the film which were mostly mixed reactions. Some were of the opinion that the movie tried to adhere to the entertainment that existed in the film it was adapted from but also made a few mistakes along the way. Others provided the Red movie review by praising many aspects of the film, including Ram Pothineni's acting, the supporting cast's performance and the story post-interval,

Also read: Queen Telugu Web Series' Cast: Ramya Krishnan as Shakthi Seshadri And More; See List

Also read: Midnight Murders Telugu Movie Cast: Know All About The Cast Of This Solid Murder-mystery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.