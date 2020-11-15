Regional Spotlight: All About Anshuman Vichare As He Celebrates His 45th B'day

Anshuman Vichare is a Mumbai-based actor and filmmaker who is very popular in the regional entertainment industry. He started working in the regional film industry from the year 2004 where he made his acting debut in the film, Shwaas. The actor celebrates his 45th birthday today and here is a look at his life and career.

Anshuman Vichare's family and early life

Anshuman Vichare was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra and he lived near the Sion region of the city. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a Diploma in Marketing Management. The actor and filmmaker had an inclination towards acting and theatre since childhood.

His inclination towards theatre arts drove him to take part in numerous competitions that were organised by his school. During the graduation years, the actor became passionate about acting and made it his motive to turn into an actor. Following which, he received his First Prize at a University Level Mono acting competition and later he won the Best Actor Award several times during the course of his early career.

Anshuman Vichare's movies

Anshuman Vichare started his acting career with the film Shwaas in the year 2004. He went on to do 19 films as an actor, many of which released and some of which are yet to be released. The actor has been featured in a Hindi language film, Damaad Ke Intezaar Mein that released in the year 2013.

Anshuman has acted in various Marathi series and debuted on the small screen with the show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. He went on to shows like Fu Bai Fu, Avad Aapali Aapali, Uchapati, Kay Pahilas Mazyat and Naman Natavara. The actor is lauded for the versatility he shown in his acting over the years.

He has also dipped his toes in filmmaking where he has been an assistant director for various documentaries. He has also been an assistant director for theatrical plays like Bhramacha Bhopala and Adhantar. He has also worked for Hach Khel Udya Poonha and Sparsh Gandh and all under Mangesh Kadam.

Anshuman Vichare is quite popular on social media and has over 10 thousand followers on Instagram. The actor shares pictures and videos on the platform regularly to keep his fans updated. Check out some of the pictures below.

