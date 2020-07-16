Rishi Saxena Set To Make Debut In Marathi Films With A Histroical Drama 'JungJauhar'

Rishi Saxena became a household name after he appeared on the show Kahe Diya Pardes along with actor Sayali Sanjeev. After playing some popular roles in Marathi shows and web series, the actor is all set to make his debut in movies. The actor will be seen in an upcoming historical drama film, JungJauhar. The film, written and directed by Digpal Lajekar, is expected to release this year, read ahead to know more about the film.

Rishi Saxena to star in a historical drama film JungJauhar

Rishi Saxena made the announcement of his upcoming film on his official Instagram account. Along with the promo image, he also shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram account creating a frenzy amongst his fans. He made an announcement by sharing a picture along with a caption that said, "श्री बाजींचे रक्त पेरिलें खिंडीत त्या काळा, म्हणुनी रायगडी स्वातंत्र्याचा थोर वृक्ष झाला", नरवीर बाजीप्रभू देशपांडे आणि बांदल सेनेच्या अभूतपूर्व पराक्रमाची शौर्यगाथा... 'जंगजौहर', हे आमचं सिनेमारूपी पुष्प श्रीमंत छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या पावन चरणी अर्पण...#जंगजौहर #JungJauhar #AAFilms In Association with @almondscreations Written and Directed By: @digpalofficial Produced By @ajayarekarofficial #AniruddhaArekar”(sic).

Also Read: Vanitha Vijayakumar Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Son Facing Depression Problems

The teaser of JungJauhar includes engaging scenes from the movie with some thrilling music and dialogues. It gives a glimpse of the film which is based on an epic battle of Baji Prabhu Deshpande and his troop of 600 warriors who fought against 1000 soldiers in the Ghodhkind Pass. The film JungJauhar is produced under the banner of Almond Creations. Along with Rishi Saxena, the film also stars Mrinal Kulkarni and Chinmay Madlekar, playing the roles of Jijabai and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, respectively.

Also Read: Subodh Bhave Wishes His Wife In A Unique 'Corona Style' On Their Wedding Anniversary

Digpal Lanjekar has dedicated his life to making films based on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His previous films Farzand and Fatteshikast were also based on the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film Farzand explored the story of a warrior Kondaji Farzand who defeated 2500 soldiers with 60 warriors and won the Panhala Fort in nearly three hours in 1673. His other film Fatteshikast depicted the historical encounter between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the subedar and general of the Mughal army, Shaista Khan at Lal Mahal in Pune. Ever since Digpal Lanjekar announced the news of his film JungJauhar, starring Rishi Saxena, fans can't stop containing their excitement to watch the latter on the silver screen.

Also Read: Santosh Juvekar Reveals His Latest Marathi Film Will Have A Digital Release

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil Recalls Failed Association With 'Super Deluxe' Fame Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.