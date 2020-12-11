Rocket Raja Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This 2016 Action Comedy Film

Rocket Raja is 2016 action comedy directed and written by Sunil Reddy and bankrolled Dr. Rohin Reddy under Sri Venkateshwara Movie Makers banner. The movie went on floors in July 2015 and released on August 13, this year to not the best of reviews but appreciations for Sai Dharam Tej’s acting. Read along and find out more about the cast of the movie.

Rocket Raja Cast

Sai Dharam Tej

Sai Dharam Tej plays the titular character of Aditya in the movie, who is a happy go lucky guy enjoying his normal life. The actor made his debut with the 2014 movie Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, where he played the lead role and also received the SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut for his performance. Tej was also a part of the box office successes' Rey, which was filmed 2013 but released in 2015, followed by that was his movie Subramanyam for Sale in the same year. Supreme, which also hit theatres in 2015 was also received well at the box-office. His recent movies Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandage which released in 2019, were both financial and box-office successes. His much anticipated upcoming movie is Solo Brathuke So Better.

Larissa Bonesi

Larissa Bonesi plays the role of Anjali in the movie. She is the girl Aditya falls in love with and she also runs away from her own marriage to marry Aditya. Bonesi is popular for her work in the movies Thikka in 2016, Next Enti? In 2018 and Jass Manak: Yes or No of 2020.

Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra plays the role of Virisha in the movie. She is seen in the movie trying to find Aditya and plans to kill him as she claims to be his ex-lover. Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Bollywood actors Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra who started off her career with working in over 40 commercials and worked with actors including Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar. She was also seen in the Telugu films Jakkanna and Rogue, while she made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the movie Zid.

Rajendra Prasad

Rajendra Prasad plays the role of Aditya’s father Manohar. His character is shown as a womanizer and drunkard, who Anjali enrols in a rehabilitation centre. His other popular movies include Erra Mandaram, Aa Naluguru, Dream and Quick Gun Murugun.

