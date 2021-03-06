Sabyasachi Mishra And Archita Sahu Return To Orissa Post Their Wedding In Jaipur Palace

Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu, who suddenly announced that they would be tying the knot on Monday, and got married the next day, returned back home to Orissa after an opulent wedding ceremony in Jaipur. The duo who is considered the power couple of Ollywood and who have given a lot of hit films together told Orissa Post that they had originally planned on tying the knot in April 2020 but their plans had been stllled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple who returned home after their five-day wedding ceremony in Jaipur were greeted by their fans at the airport with much love and adulation. Sabyasachi Mishra posted a few pictures on his Instagram profile that documented the reception the couple received at the airport.

Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu welcomed back home

Sabyasachi Mishra has captioned his post by saying, “The Happiness of returning home got doubled as I returned Double ❤️❤️ #Sabyarchita”. The actor has posted a few pictures that showed him with his bride on their way back home. The first picture shows the couple with a bevvy of security as they made their way out of the airport. Sabyasachi Mishra is pushing the trolley with his wife and his luggage while sporting a traditional look.

He is wearing a light blue kurta and white trousers with a pair of glasses. Sabyasachi Mishra's wife, Archita Sahu, is in the attire of a new bride with a bright pink saree with gold embellishments which she has paired with light gold jewellery. She has the red bindi and sindoor which is the sign of a married woman in their culture. Archita and Sabyasachi both have their masks on to prevent the spread and infection of the COVID-19 Virus.

The next two pictures that the actor has posted showed him and his new wife individually waving out at the fans who were gathered at the airport to greet the newly married couple, with smiles so wide it was showing through their masks. A shot showed the couple surrounded by media personnel with microphones reaching out towards them so that they could relay their experience to the media while Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu patiently obliged them and answered questions with a smile on their faces. A few more pictures of the couple show them standing with bouquets of flowers that they have received on their reception back in Orissa as a token of love and welcome by the people.

