Neha Shitole's Latest Audio Series 'Tampishaccha' Will Give You Goosebumps; Details Inside

Actor Neha Shitole has now become a prominent face in the Marathi film industry after her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 & Sacred Games. Apart from acting, Neha has also been narrating Marathi audio series for an application namely Storytel. Neha Shitole has so far recited several stories for the app, her last on being ‘Dharana’. Now, she is back again with another story, however this time it deals with a tale of horror titled Tampishaccha.

The audio series was released on August 21, 2020, and the announcement was made by the actor herself. She, took to Instagram to share the teaser of this horror story. The scary poster features the name of the artists who have contributed to the making of Tampishaccha.

While sharing the poster, Neha wrote alongside that the best way to win over one’s fear is by facing them. Although she is scared of horror stories, she made an attempt to work on his project to overcome her fear. Neha added that she loved the story and hence decided to share her experience with others through her voice.

As soon as the news of the audio series was announced by Neha, fans of the actor flooded her comment section with tremendous appreciation. While some wished her luck, others went on to congratulate Neha. A fan also added that the poster itself is sending chills down their spine. Check out how Neha Shitole’s fans reacted on Tampishaccha’s announcement here:

Image credit: Neha Shitole Instagram

Tampishaccha is a story penned down by writer Darshan Desale. The premise of the story revolves around the life of a girl who willingly spends a night in the jungle. The story unveils her motive of investigating paranormal activities and while doing so, she doesn’t notice that someone is following her throughout the jungle. On the work front, she was last acted in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games.

