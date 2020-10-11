Sai Tamhankar Has Been A State Level Kabbadi Player; Read Trivia

A popular face of the Marathi film industry, Sai Tamhankar has also made her foray into the Hindi television and film industry. The actor has worked in various Hindi movies like Wake Up India and Hunterrr. But many of her fans are unaware of the fact that Sai Tamhankar is also a state-level kabaddi player. Read on to know more details:

Sai Tamhankar is fond of games

Sai Tamhankar has often revealed during various media interactions that she has had a special fondness for outdoor games since childhood. She has even revealed that she was always a sports person throughout her entire school life. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, the Love Sonia actor, who is also the owner of Kolhapuri Mavle, a wrestling team, said that she had been a kabbadi player and they had once lost a state-level match miserably.

They played very well in the first half and then the opponents used their strategies and weakness against them in the second half. Since then, she would always wonder about being in a stadium, feeling that adrenaline rush, and enjoying her favourite sport. So, when she was approached to own a team for Maharashtra Kusti Dangal, she jumped at the opportunity.

Some other unknown facts about the actor

Sai Tamhankar also holds an orange belt in Karate.

Sai Tamhankar is known to be a lover of tattoos.

She has been part of various TV shows like Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, Agni Shikha, Sathi Re, and Kasturi.

Sai Tamhankar made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's film Black & White.

Sai Tamhankar also had a small part to play in the blockbuster film Ghajini starring Aamir Khan.

On the work front

On the work front, Sai Tamhankar was last seen on the silver screen in the film Kulkarni Chaukatla Deshpande. Helmed by Gajendra Ahire, this Marathi drama movie was bankrolled by Smita Vinay Ganu under the banner of Smita Film Production. In the film, Sai played the titular role as Kulkarni Chaukatla, who is a middle-class rebellious girl. The story then unfolds the journey of her lively life. Besides this, Sai Tamhankar will next reportedly feature in the movies like Dhurala and Medium Spicy.

