Samantha Akkineni All Set To Host A Celebrity Talk Show Next; Read Details

Samantha Akkineni is to be seen next as a host in a celebrity talk show which will stream on Allu Arvind’s OTT platform Aha. Samantha recently had a brief stint of hosting as she hosted the Dussehra special episode of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4. Read on to know more details.

Samantha Akkineni to turn a host in upcoming celebrity talk show

According to reports on TheIndiaMedia, the actor has already shot for the first four episodes of the show which will feature stars like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Tamannaah. She has also shot a special episode which is with her husband Naga Chaitanya and will be the first time the couple will share screen space on a show. The actor is still filming a few more episodes for the upcoming film which will also see the best of Tollywood celebrities.

Samantha as Bigg Boss Host

Samantha was recently seen as the host for the Dussehra special Maha episode of the ongoing season 4 of Telugu Bigg Boss. The actor took place of host Nagarjuna as he was in Manali for the filming of his upcoming movie Wild Dogs. Samantha, who enjoys a huge fan following online and offline was able to woo fans with her charm and witty sense of humour, and the episode was able to grab TRP ratings of 11.4, the highest that the show has ever received.

As she shared her experience through an Instagram post, she wrote, “An experience to remember. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting, the fear of Telugu. I had never even watched an episode before 😊 (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show) Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode. I was jumping with joy ❤️ And GK Mohan Garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4 🙏.''

