Samantha Akkineni Drives Through The Rainy Streets Of Hyderabad; See Video

Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram stories to share an update on what she has been up to in Hyderabad. She posted a video of the car ride that she took across the streets of Hyderabad. The actor has lately been spending time at home amidst the lockdown while also being involved in various agricultural activities. She has been promoting a healthy and organic lifestyle through her social media.

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share a video of a fun car ride. In the video posted, she can be seen sitting in the passenger seat while recording the view that comes along the way. She has mentioned with the video that she is in Hyderabad and is enjoying her time in the vehicle. She has also put a sticker of happy clouds indicating that it has been raining in the vicinity. She can be seen dressed in a white kurti as visible in the reflection seen on the window. Faint music can also be heard in the background while she records the surrounding. Have a look at the soothing and calm video from Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

Samantha Akkineni recently put up pictures of what she has been growing at home. She has developed a terrace garden at home where she has been growing a few organic vegetables. The actor posted a bunch of pictures of the carrots that she grew at home. In the pictures, she could be seen holding up the freshly uprooted carrots with a bright smile across her face as she grew them herself.

Through the caption for the post, she quirkily mentioned what the menu for the week would look like. She also added the names of a bunch of carrot dishes while explaining that it would all be served in the house using what she grew organically in her farm. The pictures have been receiving a lot of compliments as fans love Samantha’s bright smile and her creative ideas. Have a look at the photos from Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

