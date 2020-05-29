Actor Samantha Akkineni Gives Befitting Reply To Haters; Says 'Insults Propel Me'

South actor Samantha Akkineni shared a cryptic message for haters and trolls while replying to a fan's question. Sharing the message she wrote, 'Unfortunately for you(haters) .. you(haters) don’t realise that you(haters) inspire me'. Her reply won hearts on the internet as it garnered more than 1.7k likes within hours.

Interestingly, on May 29, Samantha Akkineni answered various questions of her fans on the social media platform, Twitter. One of the internet users asked her to share a reply for the haters, to which she replied that, 'Unfortunately for you .. you don’t realise that you inspire me'. Adding more to her comment, Samantha added that, 'compliments make me lazy, insults propel me to give my best work .. so Thankyou'. Many of her fans praised the actor for her reply.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's reply below:

Unfortunately for you .. you don’t realise that you inspire me 😊 compliments make me lazy insults propel me to give my best work .. so Thankyou https://t.co/harKEksJsS — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Apart from the message for haters, she also gave interesting details and insights into her quarantine life. When a fan asked her about her fitness regime during the quarantine, Samantha revealed that she is practising intermittent fasting as she has biryani for lunch every second day. She also added that she has already finished three bottles of pickle and fasting can help her to keep track of healthy eating. In another tweet, she requested her fans to strengthen immunity.

A few days back, Samantha made headlines as a few screenshots did the rounds of social media. Reportedly, a meme of Samantha had been posted from Pooja Hegde's account. It read, 'I don't find her pretty at all.' The meme triggered Samantha's fans who started demanding Pooja to apologise on social media. However, Pooja Hegde informed fans about the same and wrote, 'I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it.'

Talking about Samantha, she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts through Instagram. Her adorable photos with hubby Naga Chaitanya and her pet dog Tamtu always manage to grab the attention of her followers. In one of her recent posts, she gave an insight into actor Rana Daggubati's engagement ceremony amid the lockdown.

