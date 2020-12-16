Samantha Akkineni Joins The Set Of 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'; Watch

Film director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, to share a sweet video of him welcoming actor Samantha Akkineni on the sets of his upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The director shared a video and also penned a note welcoming the actor and revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went on to comment all things nice and shared their excitement about the upcoming project.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh Shivan shared a video of him welcoming Samantha Akkineni on the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The video begins with Samantha doing her hair and makeup. Soon after the actor is done with her makeup, the director enters the frame and gives a bouquet to her and welcomes her on the sets. Vignesh later tells Samantha to get ready for the shoot and Samantha replies telling the director that she will be ready in a bit.

Along with the video, Vignesh Shivan pens a sweet reply along with the post. He wrote, “A very Warm Welcome to @samantharuthprabhuoffl ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜Œ. Looking forwardsss ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’. Positive beginning ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ from today :)”. Check out the post below.

As soon as the post made its way online, netizens went on to comment on all things nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to praise the duo for their upcoming project in the comment section. While some went on to reveal that they are very excited and cannot wait for the release of the film. One of the users wrote, “all the best director’. While the other one replied, “Most awaited”. Check out a few more comments below.

About the film

The film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a much-awaited Tamil rom-com. It's the first time Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space together on-screen, and it's one of the key reasons why the film was in the spotlight. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been penned and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is being produced by Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures in association with Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio. The music for the movie will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

