Samantha Akkineni Shares A 'peace Out' Selfie Amid Controversy With Pooja Hegde

Fans of Pooja Hegde and Samantha Akkineni recently got into a Twitter fight after the former allegedly posted a meme on her Instagram stories. The meme shared by Pooja Hegde on her Instagram story consisted of a photo of Samantha along with the caption 'I don't find her pretty at all'. This Instagram story by Pooja Hegde went on to do multiple rounds on the internet as fans of both Hegde and Akkineni prompted a Twitter trend.

#PoojaMustApologizeSamantha was one of the hashtags which were trending in Twitter surrounding the topic. Now, amid this controversy, Samantha Akkineni has shared a sun-kissed no-makeup selfie on her social media handles which is assumed by fans as her way of saying that naysayers do not bother her. Check out Samantha's post -

Samantha Akkineni's selfie

Samantha Akkineni took to her social media and shared a selfie where she could be seen in all smiles while being kissed by the sun. She was also seen flaunting the peace sign in the photo which received a lot of her admirers and fans. Her fans also left a number of positive comments under her post. Check it out below -

"Kill them with your success and bury them with your pretty smile" :) — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) May 28, 2020

Sammm ... How beautifully you have matured and ignored all the commotion created by some xyz.. You don't need validation from anybody for anything, your movies and your contribution to the society speaks volume.. More and more strength to you â¤â¤â¤ — Deepika (@Deepikaa123) May 28, 2020

Letting it go because you deserve peace and wasting happiness is not Sam's way. â¤ï¸ — ðŸ™‹ (@frittzeegirl) May 28, 2020

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has now come forward and revealed that her Instagram account was hacked. She took to her Twitter and stated that her digital team let her know that her account was hacked which prompted her to alert her fans. She advised her fans to not accept any invitation or pass out any personal information to her account as it had been hacked.

Interestingly, Pooja Hegde did not address the entire controversy surrounding Samantha Akkineni and did not acknowledge anything posted on her story. But, she did assure her fans that any message, follow or post made when her account was hacked will be reverted back soon.

On the other hand, it can be said now that the table has turned as #WeSupportPooja has started trending on Twitter too. Fans of Pooja Hegde have been furious after an alleged chat of Samantha, Chinmayi Sripada and director Nandini Reddy making fun of the controversy went viral. It is not sure whether the chats have been fabricated or no, but Samantha Akkineni fans are convinced that they are.

